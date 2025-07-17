Cyber Espionage Surge Hits Taiwan's Semiconductor Sector, Analysts Warn

Chinese-linked hacking groups have escalated targeted cyber espionage efforts against Taiwan's semiconductor companies and financial analysts, according to cybersecurity firm Proofpoint. The attacks, mostly between March and June, were conducted by at least three China-aligned groups and are believed to still be active.

Proofpoint said previously untouched organizations are now being targeted, signaling a broadening strategy by these advanced hacking operators. While they did not disclose specific names, the victims ranged from small firms to multinational companies and investment analysts—including some at a U.S.-based global bank.

The campaigns coincide with growing U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China, pushing Beijing to seek alternative access to semiconductor technology, especially for artificial intelligence applications. Taiwan, home to leading firms like TSMC, MediaTek, UMC, Nanya, and RealTek, remains a global chipmaking powerhouse. TSMC declined to comment; the others did not respond to Reuters' inquiries.

One hacking group used spoofed university email accounts to pose as job seekers, sending infected files to companies in the semiconductor supply chain. Another posed as a fake investment firm to lure analysts with malware-laced documents. Attack volumes ranged from a handful of emails to as many as 80 per campaign.

Taiwanese cybersecurity firm TeamT5 confirmed a spike in email-based targeting but described it as selective rather than widespread. It said Chinese hackers often target peripheral suppliers, citing a June attack on a chemical firm critical to chip manufacturing.

The Chinese embassy in Washington denied involvement, stating that China opposes all forms of cyberattacks. The FBI declined to comment.