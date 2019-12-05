Over 3 million attacks daily on average, IoT attacks are increasing at an alarming rate in the entire ASEAN region. And with the growing popularity of smart connected devices at homes, manufacturing, banking and finance, and transportation, Singapore is slowly becoming the bull's-eye of the cybercriminals.

A new threat report by Subex, a US-based telecom Analytics Company, claimed that IoT attacks in Singapore increased steadily in the last few months. The other two most vulnerable cities are Seoul and Kuala Lumpur. According to the report, the number of attacks in these three cities is accounted for over 39% of the total number of cybercrime attacks targeting IoT devices.

Hackers prefer Singapore

Hackers are now increasingly preferred targeting connected infrastructures linked to smart cities. With the increasing popularity of smart devices, Singapore is getting more vulnerable every day, where someone is experiencing a cyber-attack in every three seconds in the country.

"Smart homes were a preferred segment for hackers in the region this quarter. Rising attacks on these deployments have also been reported by other geographies. The attacks on smart home devices registered a whopping 29 percent increase," Subex said.

Where they come from

Interestingly, most of the attacks happening in the country are getting executed from some other geographical locations, out of which a significant chunk comes from Central Europe and the Middle East. However, it is quite difficult to blame any particular geographic area because most of the time, attackers mask their IP address.

IP cameras appear at the top

The research found out that cybercriminals prefer IP cameras as a top target in their priority list. Criminals scan all the active ports in the network to find out the most vulnerable devices exist in the network. And in most of the cases, the IP cameras come out as the weakest link in the chain.