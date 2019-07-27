There are cybersecurity experts, who previously stated that no matter how to strong a network security is, the hackers easily find a way to get access to steal data. This is what exactly happened with one of the world's most secure email services.

A sophisticated cyber attack was conducted on one of the most secure email services of the world, aimed at investigative journalists and other experts who are exploring Russian intelligence activities.

The victims of these cybercriminals have shared sensitive information related to their high profile investigation on the intelligence arm of Russia's armed forces, called as GRU while using Swiss-based ProtonMail, which is an end-to-end encrypted email service.

As per early reports, the agents of GRU have been accused of involvement in the downing of MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 and an attempted assassination of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter last year in Britain.

As written on the website of ProtonMail, this is an "easy to use secure email service with built-in end-to-end encryption and state of the art security features. Our goal is to build an internet that respects privacy and is secure against cyberattacks.

"We are committed to developing and widely distributing the tools necessary to protect your data online. Our team combines deep mathematical and technical knowledge from the world's top research institutions with expertise in building easy to use user interfaces. Together, we are building the encrypted communication technologies of the future."

But, the sophisticated cyber attack proved their claim 'Wrong.'

The company became aware of the attempt to compromise its users on Wednesday, July 24.

As per the recent updates, the company which was formed in 2014, is currently helping the Swiss authorities to assists in the process of shutting down the web domains and also taken action to block further cyberattacks targeting the emails.

A few people on Twitter also reported that emails were sent to their contacts that they did not write. However, the company replied to the series of Tweets and apologised for the inconvenience.

According to Financial Times, ProtonMail chief executive Andy Yen, a researcher at CERN, said, "The campaign that came in [on Wednesday] was really in the top 1 or 2 per cent in terms of sophistication."

The cybercriminals knew who wanted to go after and the research conducted by the ProtonMail's team has shown that it was a "highly targeted operation," said Yen adding that the hackers used Swiss domains, registered to mimic ProtonMail's user interface and paid for through intermediaries using untraceable bitcoin transactions.

Then they synchronised those fake login portals with real ProtonMail login process for simultaneous login and tricked the users. Even the emails sent to the users were also carefully scripted exploiting a rare unpatched coding bug.

It was also revealed that the hackers attempted the data theft from those accounts which were used by members of an investigative journalism website, Bellingcat and a corporate intelligence firm whose employees included some ex-intelligence officers and used the emailing platform to share sensitive work while investigating Russia.

A security specialist and researcher at Bellingcat, Christo Grozev said that targeting a particular organisation clarifies that it is linked to GRU.

"They have been trying to get into our regular email accounts for a long time now. But with ProtonMail it was very odd and unexpected," he added.

Since the account details are only known by a few close circle people, Grozev said that someone from their own organisation might have been compromised.