In recent years along with the development in the field of technology, several anonymous hacking groups have also emerged creating an alarming situation all over the world. Some cybercriminals this time decided to target a US state and one of the most prominent cities of Southwest Florida, Naples has turned into a victim of major cyberattack, which is currently under investigation.

Naples City Manager Charles T. Chapman IV said that the city was the victim of a criminal cyber-attack, Fox 4 reported.In addition, he said the threat actors not only succeeded breaching the network but also got away with $700,000.

As per the reports, the funds were part of a construction project, underway this summer renovating the 8th Street South.

Later in a statement, the city admin said, "We take cybersecurity very seriously. We actively train our employees to identify cybersecurity threats. In today's business environment, it is not a matter of if you are going to be attacked, it's a matter of when are you going to be attacked."

But even after following security measures properly, the city of Naples has become a victim of cybercrime, said the statement.

"We are taking all the necessary steps to work with law enforcement in this matter. Additionally, we have filed claims with our insurance carriers and our banks. City technology services staff are actively engaged in increasing our security measures," it further added.

In June there was a ransomware attack which affected the systems encrypted files belonging to Florida city council. But the city council of Riviera Beach agreed to pay a ransom of $600,000 in Bitcoin to the cybercriminals who targeted its computer systems.