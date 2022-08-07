CWG 2022 PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia Min Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Women's Single Badminton Semifinal Online

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are ending, but the big matches are not yet over. Sunday, all eyes will be on Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who will be facing Yeo Jia Minin the Women's Badminton Semi-Final. The Singaporean was defeated by Sindhu in the semifinal of the Mixed Team competition, so the Indian shuttler would be excited to face the same opponent in the semi-finals.

Understandably, Sindhu will go into the semi-final as the favorite having already defeated her in the mixed doubles match. However, it won't be an easy task for Sindhu as Yeo Jia Minwill try to avenge the recent loss. Here's all you need to know about the Women's Badminton Semi-Final between PV Sindhu and Yeo Jia Min.

Tough Ask for Sindhu

Although Sindhu will go into the semi-final as the favorite, she can expect some stiff competition from Jia Min Ye. The double Olympic medalist already had a tough quarter-final against Malaysia's Goh Wei, who was far lower ranked than Sindhu.

Former world champion Sindhu defeated Goh, who was ranked 60th, after coming from behind to win 19-21 21-14 21-18 to go to the Commonwealth Games semifinals for the third time in a row.

Sindhu, who had won a bronze and silver in the previous two editions, struggled against Goh who she had upset in two close games in the mixed team championship. Goh once again proved her attacking prowess by forcing the Indian to work hard in the first game.

Jin Wei was fired up and attacking in the second game after winning the first one 21-19. However, Sindhu improved her performance to tie the game at 21-14.

The third game was likewise fiercely contested, with Jin Wei grabbing the lead early on. Even at half-time, Sindhu's lead was only 11-10. The Indian shuttler, though, rapidly accelerated to 15 points after building on the one-point advantage.

Sindhu then extended her advantage by another point, reaching 18 points. The Malaysian, though, threatened once again when she scored two points in a row to reduce the gap to two points.

When and Where

PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia MinWomen's Single Badminton Semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 7 in Birmingham, England. The PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia MinWomen's Single Badminton Semifinal will start at 2:20 PM IST.

How to Watch Online

PV Sindhu Vs Yeo Jia Min Women's Single Badminton Semifinal match will be broadcast live in India on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. The match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.