CWG 2022 PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch the Women's Single Badminton Final Online

All eyes will be on Indian shuttlers, especially PV Sindhu on the concluding day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 as she will be eying for her maiden gold at the CWG. Sindhu, who faces Canada's Michelle Li in the Commonwealth Games Women's Badminton Singles Final, will be a lot under pressure given that she struggled to secure a win the semifinal.

A win for Sindhu on Monday will be the perfect way to clinch her first-ever Women's singles Gold at the CWG given that she already has a disappointment on her side, having lost in the final of the mixed team's event earlier. Here's all you need to know about the Women's Badminton Final between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li.

Do-or-Die Situation

It is going to be a big day for Sindhu if she manages to win against Li. Although she has won two Olympic medals, Sindhu has never won a gold at the Commonwealth Games. She finished runner-up in the 2018 CWG Games final at the Gold Coast and will be eyeing redemption on Monday.

However, there are a lot of things that need to be noted before the big match. Sindhu struggled a lot in the semi-final against Singapore's Yeo Ja Min and somehow managed to win. Moreover, Michelle Li is a tough opponent and Sindhu will have to sweat it out in the middle for gold.

However, that doesn't bring back all the pressure on her. Sindhu, the World No. 7, has only lost one game in four matches so far in the women's singles competition of the current tournament. It was against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh when the former world champion recovered to win a close match against in the quarterfinals. Sindhu won the match 19-21, 21-14, 21-18.

Much like Sindhu, World No. 13 Michelle Li has also dropped only one game thus far in women's singles competition in Birmingham. The semi-final matchup was with Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland. After a lengthy struggle, the 30-year-old was able to defeat Gilmour with a hard-fought victory of 23-21, 21-23, and 21-18.

Head-to-Head

Although Sindhu will be going into the final under a lot of pressure, she still will have more advantage given that she has a great record against Michelle Li. In their matchup, Sindhu leads Michelle Li by a huge 8-2 margin.

It's interesting to note that Li has defeated Sindhu twice, and both were at the Commonwealth Games. Eight years ago in Glasgow, Sindhu went on to lose both her matches with the Canadian in the single as well as the mixed team competition.

Since then, Sindhu has never lost against Michelle Li. Sindhu and Li have already crossed paths twice this year and on both occasions, the former has won in straight games.

However, the final will be a different ballgame altogether and anything can happen. Here's How to watch the big-ticket CWG 2022 PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Women's Badminton Singles final.

When and Where

PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Women's Single Badminton Final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 8, Monday in Birmingham, England. The PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Women's Single Badminton Semifinal will start at 1:20 PM IST.

How to Watch Online

PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Women's Single Badminton Final match will be broadcast live in India on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. The match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.