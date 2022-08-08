CWG 2022 India Vs Australia Men's Hockey Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How the Match Online

Two-time silver medalist India will face the mighty Australians in the Commonwealth Games Men's Hockey Final in Birmingham on the concluding day of the games. An India-Australia clash in the final was already expected given the super form both the teams are in. However, the pressure will be on India given that Australia is a six-time Commonwealth gold medalist.

That said, the Indian men's hockey team so far has lived up to its reputation of at least winning a silver. However, they will aim for their first gold at the Commonwealth Games. Here's all you need to know about the CWG 2022 India Vs Australia Men's Hockey Final.

D-Day

The Indian team defeated South Africa 3-2 on Saturday in the semi-finals, while Australia thrashed England by the same score. Australia will go into the final as the favorite having won the gold six times, while the Indian men's hockey team has a historic opportunity as it seeks to break Australia's dominance in the Commonwealth Games by winning its first gold in Birmingham.

The India men's hockey team is high on confidence and has already shown their prowess in the tournament. Moreover, the historic bronze in the Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years has instilled a high level of self-belief among the Indian players.

The Australians won't hesitate to seize on any weakness from their opponents, so for the Indians to succeed, they will need to improve on all fronts.

India put on a fine display of skills in the semi-finals against England. The ever-dependable custodian PR Sreejesh and the Indian backline will need to be on their toes since the Australians are likely to apply constant pressure. They cannot afford to make silly mistakes.

Hardik Singh and Nilkanta Sharma have been shining in India's midfield under skipper Manpreet.

But the forward line has been the most outstanding. With his fantastic dribbling and running abilities inside the D, Mandeep Singh has been outstanding up front, and Akashdeep Singh has also impressed.

In the tournament so far, players like Shamsher Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, and Abhishek have all appeared dangerous.

When and Where

The CWG 2022 India vs Australia Men's Hockey Final will be played on Monday, August 8, 2022. The CWG 2022 India vs Australia Men's Hockey Final will start at 5 PM IST.

The CWG 2022 India vs Australia Men's Hockey will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 4 TV channels.

How to Live Stream

The CWG 2022 India vs Australia Men's Hockey Final match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.