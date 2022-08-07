IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When and How to Watch CWG 2022 T20 Cricket Final Online

A lot of action is expected on the penultimate day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games when India Women take on Australia Women in the CWG 2022 T20 Cricket Final on Sunday at the Edgbaston cricket ground. The Women in Blue, competing at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, will aim for a historic gold medal.

However, it won't be an easy task for Indian women as they will lock horns with the mighty Australians, who are the reigning world champions. That said, whoever wins, the final is expected to be an action-packed affair. Here's how to watch the India W vs Australia W CWG 2022 Final Live online.

Big-Ticket Contest

After their respective close clashes in the semifinals, Australia and India both paved their way to the finals. In the first semifinal, India defeated England by 4 runs, and in the second semifinal, Australia defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets.

India had to wait until the very last ball to secure their spot in the CWG 2022 championship match while Australia's chase took till the very last over.

Sneh Rana's accurate bowling and Smriti Mandhana's explosive 61 from 32-ball innings helped the Indian women's cricket team create history and assure themselves of a medal.

Australia, on the other hand, has also had a fantastic tournament and is still undefeated. They would go all out to win against India in the finals thanks to their excellent bowling attack and diverse batting lineup. The Australian Women would so anticipate building on their winning streak.

Clash of the Titans

No doubt the two best teams have qualified for the finals but Australia will go into the finals as the favorite, having already won against India in the league match. The India women's team had started their campaign with a three-wicket loss to Meg Lanning's team, which elevates the stakes for them in major contests like the championship game.

However, the final is a different game altogether and anything can happen. The Indian women would be anxious to end on a high. The last time India last defeated Australia in a knockout game of a major event was five years ago, in the 2017 semi-finals, when Harmanpreet Kaur hit a magnificent undefeated 171 to advance India to the finals.

Australia has since dominated India in significant matches, including the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final.

The Australian women's team has several match winners that include Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Lanning, and others. India came very near to pulling off an upset in the first game, but Gardner stepped up and scored a fifty to prevent India from having any chance of winning.

India will bank on the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Thakur to come good in the big final.

When and Where

The CWG final match between India Women and Australia Women will take place on August 7, Sunday. The CWG final match between India Women (IND -W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch

CWG final match between India Women and Australia Women will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of India vs Australia women's cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.