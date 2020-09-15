The movie Cuties was released on Netflix on September 9, and it created uproar in America. Now, the controversy has reached the Obamas as critics on the right and left both have demanded action from Barack and Michelle to use their influence to get the movie out of Netflix.

Cuties is being termed as child porn and petitions are being submitted to get the movie removed from the streaming website Netflix. It is basically a French movie titled Mignonnes that was released in English as Cuties on Netflix. While the movie did not create any controversies in France, it is being slammed in the U.S. after the controversial poster was released by Netflix. But here is why the Obamas are being dragged into the controversy.

Obamas' Netflix Connection

The first reason is that the Obamas had signed $50 million production deal with the Netflix. In addition, the Netflix company's board includes Susan E. Rice, former National Security Advisor of Obama. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the husband of Nicole Avant who served as the ambassador to the Bahamas during Obama's term as President.

People are questioning the silence of Obamas in the controversy. "Obamas are enriched by the company that has presented this trash to the world but they refuse to say anything at all about this horrible issue," said Larry O'Connor, radio talk-show host. The Republicans have demanded an investigation from the Justice Department into possible child-pornography violations.

Silence is Violence Say Critics

The critics on the left have stated that silence is violence. They demanded Michelle Obama, who has the image of America's mom, to react on the issue and get the movie out of Netflix. "Michelle Obama's silence on Netflix's controversial movie Cuties has not gone unnoticed. It is also undermining her brand as 'America's mom' and chief defender of female empowerment across the globe," stated Fox News contributor Rachel Campos and Evita Duffy written op-ed.

Cuties is directed by French-Senegalese Maïmouna Doucouré. The story revolves around Amy, 11-year-old daughter of Senegalese immigrants. She is torn between her traditional Islamic beliefs and upbringing, and the freedom she experiences with her new dance troupe friends. The movie includes the girls flirting around with boys and twerking and gyrating while rehearsing for a dance competition. The dance is being termed as suggestive and the movie is called child porn by the critics for its provocative depiction of young female actors.

Netflix reacted to the backlash and said that Cuties is a movie that is criticizing the concept of sexualizing pre-teen girls. The streaming website said that the movie was social commentary against sexualizing young girls.