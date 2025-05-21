Crystal Palace vs Wolves Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Newly crowned FA Cup winners Crystal Palace will return to Premier League action with a home fixture against Wolves. In this second-to-last round of the league season, Wolves—currently sitting 14th—will travel to face 12th-placed Palace, who recently lifted their first major trophy after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Oliver Glasner's side has accumulated 49 points from 36 matches. While the league campaign hasn't been particularly impressive, winning the FA Cup has certainly erased all their disappointment in the Premier League this season. The Eagles haven't lost a single match in their last four league outings, although they have managed only one win during that stretch.

Crystal Palace on a High

After a 2-0 win over Tottenham, Crystal Palace went on to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, making them a formidable opponent heading into their next match. Their strong recent performances suggest that they'll be a tough challenge for Wolves.

Wolves currently sit 14th in the table with 41 points from 36 games. Although they are not in danger of relegation, the season has been disappointing for a team that often competes for a spot in European competitions.

Despite back-to-back league losses in May, Wolves had a strong run from mid-March to late April, securing six consecutive wins. However, they now approach this match on the heels of defeats against Manchester City and Brighton.

Crystal Palace, however, has some injury issues ahead of this match. Cheick Doucouré remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury, while Marc Guéhi and Adam Wharton are doubtful due to fitness concerns and may not be ready for this match. Although Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta are available, they could be given a break for this game. Manager Oliver Glasner is likely to rotate his squad and make several adjustments to the lineup that featured in the recent FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the away side will be missing several key players. Enso Gonzalez, Hwang Hee-chan, Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic, Sam Johnstone, and Yerson Mosquera have all been ruled out and won't be available for selection.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolves will be played at Selhurst Park, London, England, on Tuesday, May 20, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Wolves Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Wolves Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.