Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Crystal Palace will go all out to snap their four-match losing streak in the league when they face top-five contenders Nottingham Forest at home on Monday. Both teams have overcome major challenges in recent weeks and will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they meet at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Currently in 12th place with just 45 points from 34 matches, Crystal Palace has been struggling, having failed to secure a single win in their last four Premier League matches. As a result, they will be keen to break their poor form with a positive result on home turf. However, it won't be that easy for them.

Big Challenge for Crystal Palace

Although they have faced significant roadblocks, Crystal Palace comes into this match after by a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final, securing their place in the final against Manchester City. This win will surely give a boost to the confidence of the Eagles ahead of this match.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest, who were once in a UEFA Champions League spot, have seen their form declining and luck going against them. They've lost three of their last four league matches and are now in sixth place, level on points with Chelsea as they head into Gameweek 35.

Nottingham Forest still has a chance to finish in the top five, but they must ensure that they win their remaining matches to achieve that goal. Their most recent match ended in a surprising 2-0 loss to Brentford, and they will need to improve significantly if they are to claim all three points against Crystal Palace.

