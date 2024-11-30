Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Crystal Palace will face Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with both teams aiming to return to winning form. Currently sitting 19th in the Premier League standings, Crystal Palace must start earning points to secure their place in the league for next season as they prepare to host Newcastle United.

The Eagles have won just one of their last 12 matches, and their defense has appeared fragile. Also, they have struggled against Newcastle in recent encounters, meaning they will need to improve their performance. Meanwhile, Newcastle United, unbeaten in five of their last six encounters with Crystal Palace, will be determined to secure all three points in this match.

Newcastle, the Favorites

Crystal Palace have not won in their last three matches and have only managed one win in the Premier League this season. They currently hold the fourth-worst home record in the league, which would place them 17th if their home form was the only factor, just two spots higher than their present position.

The Eagles have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games and will face a Newcastle United side that ranks just inside the top ten for away form. The Magpies have won three of their last four matches across all competitions, including a win in their most recent away game against Nottingham Forest.

However, the Magpies have suffered three losses in their last five league games, and they cannot afford to drop more points if they hope to challenge for a European spot next season.

In seven of the last nine matches involving Newcastle United and six of the past seven meetings between the two teams, fewer than 2.5 goals have been scored. Crystal Palace will be eager for a win as they host Newcastle, who are aiming for a European spot this season.

Newcastle United have been making steady progress under manager Eddie Howe. With no midweek European fixtures to worry about, they have a strong chance of securing a European place. Currently sitting in tenth place, just one point behind the European spots, a win this weekend could see them rise into the top positions, depending on other results.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle will be played at Selhurst Park, London, on Saturday, November 30, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.