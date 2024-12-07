Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will look to reduce the gap to league leaders Liverpool when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. After a thumping win over Nottingham Forest in their last match, City will be determined to secure all three points against Crystal Palace in their upcoming match.

The defending Premier League champions had been struggling before their win over Nottingham Forest, but the result provided a much-needed confidence boost. Pep Guardiola's side will now look to build momentum and put together a winning streak. Crystal Palace currently sit 17th in the league standings, but they have shown signs of improvement recently and will give their best against City.

Manchester City Will Try To Keep Momentum

They head into this match on the back of a win over Ipswich Town and are unbeaten in five of their last six league games. It will be interesting to see if they can secure a positive result at home against the reigning champions.

Manchester City have a soild track record against Crystal Palace, and the visitors will certainly feel confident heading into this match.

Crystal Palace will be missing Chadi Riad due to a knee injury, Matheus Franca with a groin problem, and Adam Wharton also sidelined with a groin injury. Additionally, Rob Holding has been removed from the first-team squad.

Manchester City will be without Rodri, who is dealing with a knee injury. Oscar Bobb is out with a leg injury, Mateo Kovacic is unavailable due to a knock, John Stones is struggling with an ankle issue, Nathan Ake is sidelined with a thigh injury, Phil Foden is absent due to illness, and Manuel Akanji also has a knock.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be played at Selhurst Park, London, on Saturday, December 7, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.