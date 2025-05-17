Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Final Online in the US, UK and India

This weekend will bring an end to the 2024/25 FA Cup, with the final being uncharacteristically played before the end of the Premier League season. Crystal Palace and Manchester City will fight it out in the grand finale of the historic tournament at Wembley on Saturday evening. Crystal Palace reached the final with a thumping 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

The team has had a superb FA Cup campaign under the able guidance of Oliver Glasner, conceding just one goal in their five matches. Crystal Palace has maintained clean sheets against Stockport County, Doncaster Rovers, Fulham, and Aston Villa, and defeated Millwall 3-1 in the fifth round.

Both Teams High on Confidence

Beyond the FA Cup, the Eagles have put up a solid show, except for losing to Newcastle United and Manchester City last month, which have been rare setbacks. While a finish in the Premier League's top half seems out of reach, that will be of little significance to Palace if they win the FA Cup trophy and a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have put their earlier struggles behind them and are now on an impressive run of form. Apart from a surprising 0-0 draw with Southampton, the Citizens have remained unbeaten in their last ten matches and appear to be in solid form heading into the final.

Manchester City haven't lost a match since March and have put to rest any doubts about missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification. However, unlike Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola's side hasn't had an easy journey in the FA Cup. They narrowly edged past Leyton Orient, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest in the later rounds, with their only convincing win coming in the third round against Salford City.

This season, Crystal Palace and Manchester City have faced each other twice in the Premier League. Their clash at Selhurst Park ended in a 2-2 draw, while City delivered a commanding 5-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

When and Where

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 final will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, on May 17, Saturday, at 3 PM BST/ 12 PM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Final will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Final will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Final through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Final can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Final will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.