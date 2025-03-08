Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have endured contrasting results in recent matches as they prepare to clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League campaign moves forward this weekend with Gameweek 28. The round kicks off with Nottingham Forest taking on Man City, followed by three matches, including Crystal Palace's against Ipswich Town.

Palace appeared to be heading toward a relegation battle after managing just three points by Gameweek 8. Their struggles persisted until Gameweek 12, with Oliver Glasner's side slipping to 19th in the standings after managing to secure only one win in their first 12 league games, with yet another tough contest awaiting them this weekend.

Crystal Palace Will Try Not to Lose Momentum

However, since their last win, the Eagles have been one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League, suffering only three losses and climbing to 12th place. With their strong performances, securing a European spot remains a possibility. Crystal Palace also progressed in the FA Cup last weekend, beating Millwall 3-1 in the fifth round to advance to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town saw their FA Cup journey come to an end after a penalty shootout loss to Nottingham Forest, following a hard-fought 1-1 draw. That outcome extended the Tractor Boys' winless streak, with their last Premier League victory dating back to December.

Kieran McKenna's side has remained in the relegation zone since November, and with Wolverhampton Wanderers holding a five-point advantage over Ipswich Town, the threat of relegation looms larger for the Suffolk club.

In their previous encounter, Crystal Palace secured a narrow 1-0 win against Ipswich Town, with Jean-Philippe Mateta netting the decisive goal.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town will be played at Selhust Park, London, on Saturday, March 8, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.