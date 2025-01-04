Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

The Premier League season continues with Gameweek 20. The action begins with Tottenham hosting Newcastle, followed by five matches kicking off simultaneously, including Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea at Selhurst Park. Chelsea will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace had a rough start to the season, struggling near the relegation zone with win hard to come by. However, they have seen a resurgence under Oliver Glasner lately, with the Eagles losing just two of their last 11 Premier League games that has pulled them out of immediate danger, placing them five points ahead of 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

Chelsea Desperate to Bounce Back

Chelsea, on the other hand, have seen a decline in their form lately, despite showing earlier promise under Enzo Maresca. Once considered an outside contender for the Premier League title, a three-match winless streak has left the West London side ten points behind league leaders Liverpool, further diminishing their already slim hopes.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Crystal Palace fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw, with Eberechi Eze scoring the equalizer.

Oliver Glasner has received a mix of good and bad news regarding team updates ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea on Saturday. The Eagles' manager will be without five first-team players for the match.

Marc Guehi returns to action after serving a suspension, but Trevoh Chalobah is ineligible to play against his parent club this weekend. Meanwhile, Matheus Franca (groin), Adam Wharton (groin), and Franco Umeh-Chibueze (hamstring) are still sidelined due to injuries, and Rob Holding remains excluded from the first-team setup.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca has no fresh concerns as he prepares Chelsea for the trip to Selhurst Park. The Blues' manager might only be missing three first-team players for Saturday's game.

Maresca is awaiting updates on the fitness of Carney Chukwuemeka (illness), Romeo Lavia (hamstring), and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (knock), with all three undergoing late fitness tests. However, Wesley Fofana (hamstring) and Benoit Badiashile (undisclosed) remain unavailable, while Mykhailo Mudryk is out indefinitely.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea will be played at Selhurst Park, London, on Saturday, January 4, at 3 PM BST (local time), 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.