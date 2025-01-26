Crystal Palace vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Crystal Palace will welcome Brentford to Selhurst Park on Sunday as they aim to build on their strong recent performances. Currently sitting 12th in the Premier League standings, Crystal Palace will hope to break into the top half of the table with a win against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Brentford have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, winning just one in their last six league games. Thomas Frank's side, currently 11th in the standings, will be desperate to secure a positive outcome and solidify their spot in the top half of the table. It remains to be seen if the Bees can deliver a strong response to their recent decline in form.

Both Teams Look for Win

The two teams are closely matched, making it intriguing to see who will emerge victorious. This promises to be an exciting clash between two strong sides. With both teams being comparable in quality and their recent encounters proving difficult to predict, this match is shaping up to be another thrilling, down-to-the-wire battle.

Crystal Palace are expected to line up in a 3-4-1-2 formation against Brentford, with Dean Henderson guarding the goal. Chris Richards will join Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guehi in a three-man defensive setup. On the flanks, Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell will operate as wing-backs, tasked with contributing at both ends of the field.

In midfield, Will Hughes and Cheick Doucoure will provide a mix of creativity and defensive stability. Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr will take up advanced midfield positions, aiming to connect with Jean-Philippe Mateta, who will lead the attack in the final third.

Brentford are set to adopt a 4-3-3 formation, with Mark Flekken positioned in goal. Mads Roerslev and Keane Lewis-Potter will take up the full-back roles, focusing on defensive solidity while looking to counterattack against Crystal Palace. In the heart of the defense, Nathan Collins will partner with Ben Mee to form the central defensive.

In midfield, Vitaly Janelt will join Christian Norgaard and Mikkel Damsgaard. While Janelt and Norgaard will concentrate on defensive duties, Damsgaard will bring creativity to the team. Up front, Kevin Schade will lead the attack, flanked by Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa on the wings.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brentford will be played at Selhurst Park, London, on Sunday, January 26, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Crystal palace vs Brentford Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Crystal palace vs Brentford Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Crystal palace vs Brentford Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Crystal palace vs Brentford Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Crystal palace vs Brentford Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.