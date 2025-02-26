Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be looking to build on their weekend wins when they meet at Selhurst Park on Tuesday. The 2024/25 Premier League season continues this week with Tuesday's action featuring three matches kicking off simultaneously, including the clash between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace had a rough start to the season, failing to secure a win until Gameweek 9. However, since breaking that streak, the South London side has suffered just four losses, with their improved form lifting them to 13th place in the Premier League table. Their most recent victory came over the weekend, a convincing 2-0 win against Fulham.

Aiming for Another Win

Like Crystal Palace, Aston Villa returned to winning form over the weekend with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Villa Park, climbing to eighth place in the Premier League table. However, the Villans have managed just one win in their last six league matches, which has hindered their push for a top-four finish.

In the reverse fixture, Aston Villa fought back twice from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, with Ross Barkley netting the late equalizer.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has no fresh injury concerns heading into Tuesday's match. He will, however, be without three key players -- Chadi Riad, Joel Ward (calf) and Cheick Doucoure (knee).

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has received encouraging news regarding his squad's availability for the trip to Selhurst Park. While five first-team players will be unavailable, the team has regained some key options. Axel Disasi, who missed the Chelsea game due to ineligibility, is back in contention, while Morgan Rogers has recovered from a minor issue and is fit to play.

However, Pau Torres (ankle), Tyrone Mings (knee), Boubacar Kamara (thigh), Amadou Onana (hamstring), and Ross Barkley (knock) remain sidelined.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be played at Selhurst Park, London, on Tuesday, February 25, at 7:30 PM BST/2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.