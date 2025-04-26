Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Semi-Final Online in the US, UK and India

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will clash in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, with a place in the final at stake. Crystal Palace have had an impressive run against Aston Villa in recent matches, remaining unbeaten in their last four encounters against the West Midlands side. The Eagles will be confident of delivering another solid performance this time around.

However, the South London club's current form has been unimpressive. They have won only once in their last six games across all competitions and will have to put to use their talent to bounce back and score a win, as they will face stiff competition from the opponents.

Electrifying Encounter Expected

On the other hand, Aston Villa saw their winning run come to an end with a loss to Manchester City in their last outing. Despite that setback, the Villans have been in excellent form and will be confident about securing a spot in the FA Cup final. With big wins over PSG and Newcastle United in recent weeks, they will head into this clash brimming with self-belief.

Crystal Palace are expected to go with a 3-4-1-2 formation against Aston Villa, with Dean Henderson guarding the net. The back three will feature Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, and Marc Guehi, who will aim to maintain a solid and organized defense. Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell will start as the wing-backs.

In midfield, Will Hughes and Adam Wharton will provide a mix of creativity and defensive stability. Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr will operate just behind the striker, looking to connect play and create chances for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who will lead the attack.

Aston Villa will likely go with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Crystal Palace, with Emiliano Martinez between the sticks. Matty Cash and Lucas Digne will take up the full-back roles. In central defense, Ezri Konsa will partner with Pau Torres to provide solidity at the back.

In midfield, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans will focus on maintaining control and pushing the team forward. On the flanks, Leon Bailey and Marcus Rashford will offer speed, flair, and creativity to trouble the opposition defense. Morgan Rogers will operate as the attacking midfielder, tasked with setting up goal-scoring chances for his teammates. Leading the attack will be Ollie Watkins, who will spearhead Aston Villa's frontline.

When and Where

The Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, on April 26, Saturday, at 3:15 PM BST/ 12:15 PM ET and 9:15 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2024-25 semi-final will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.