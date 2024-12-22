Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Crystal Palace and Arsenal are set to meet again this week, with Mikel Arteta seeking another win to reinvigorate Arsenal's title aspirations. Wednesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final served as a preview for Oliver Glasner as he readies his Crystal Palace squad for Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Eagles got off to a strong start at the Emirates, with Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalizing on a Jakub Kiwior mistake to score early. They held their advantage through the first half. However, Arsenal responded with in style in the second half, bolstered by the return of their key players. Gabriel Jesus stole the show with a stunning hat-trick, securing Arsenal's advance to the semi-finals.

Although a late goal by Eddie Nketiah against his former team sparked some excitement, the Gunners held firm to close out the win. Looking ahead to Saturday's encounter, Palace come into the match on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Glasner will be counting on his side's improved form to challenge Arsenal, aiming to widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone, which currently stands at four points.

Arteta, on the other hand, expressed his satisfaction with his team's midweek display, particularly Jesus's standout performance. The Arsenal manager will hope the Brazilian's hat-trick marks the beginning of a return to top form.

Securing the Carabao Cup semi-final spot against Newcastle United was a major boost, and Arteta will look to build on that momentum against Palace.

With the Carabao Cup semi-final scheduled for next year and the upcoming UEFA Champions League match also on hold, Arteta's immediate priority is Arsenal's Premier League campaign. The Gunners have squandered crucial points in back-to-back league games, first against Fulham and then in last weekend's stalemate with Everton.

The goalless draw against Everton was particularly frustrating, as Arsenal missed the chance to capitalize on Liverpool's slip-up against Fulham. Arteta will be keen to avoid any further setbacks and will push his team to deliver a near-flawless run of results through the rest of the calendar year.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal and will be played at Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham, on Saturday, December 21, at 5:30 PM BST (local time), 12:30 PM ET and 11 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.