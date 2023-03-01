Crypto Wallet Design: How UX will drive Crypto Adoption

People who have ventured into the crypto space have often been met with a steep learning curve and an intimidating user experience. Wallets have been the primary tool for users to take the first step towards self-custody. However, after more than a decade of development, most of them still need more intuitiveness and simplicity that everyday users require.

The next wave of cryptocurrency adoption will depend on wallet providers' ability to create interfaces that are intuitive and easy to use for a wider range of users. By shifting the focus towards designing more accessible wallets, providers can remove the barriers to entry that have prevented many from entering the crypto space.

As the potential of cryptocurrency becomes increasingly evident, wallet providers are recognizing the importance of creating more user-friendly designs.

Overcoming the barrier to entry

In recent years, cryptocurrency has gained significant traction as an alternative investment and means of payment. While it's still far from being adopted by the masses, more people are beginning to explore this new digital landscape. However, for those new to crypto, navigating the various wallets available can be a discouraging task.

Traditional banking systems have trained us to expect a certain level of user-friendliness when it comes to financial transactions. But with cryptocurrency, the rules are different. Wallets serve as the interface between users and their digital assets, and until recently, most wallets have been designed with technical users in mind. For the average person, the complicated terminology and complex processes can make using crypto wallets feel like a daunting experience.

Recent development in the technology brought "smart-contract wallet," a programmable wallet that makes self-custody solution safer and easier to use.

Simple experience with Web3 features

Imagine if forgetting your password would lock you out of your bank account, forever. That is the experience that "standard" crypto wallets have been offering so far.

One of the critical features of smart-contract wallets is key recovery. Users can nominate other wallets owned by someone they trust to be their recovery contact if something goes wrong. The wallets can belong to a group of people that will only issue your "password" back if a majority has been reached. All in a decentralized manner.

Another main obstacle to widespread adoption of decentralized apps has been the requirement for users to hold gas tokens in their wallets before being able to interact with the apps. However, with the introduction of gasless transactions, users can now execute transactions without having to worry about managing gas tokens or paying gas fees. This feature has the potential to significantly reduce the barriers to entry for new users in the crypto space, while also providing a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for more experienced users.

Breaking barriers

The future of cryptocurrency adoption is tied to a user-friendly experience, from the onboarding phase to the decentralized application. Wallets like NuvoMe will create the bridge connecting Web2 and Web3 while ensuring that users always have control of their data. They focus on creating wallets that are intuitive, easy to use and accessible to a broader range of users so that providers can remove the barriers to entry that have prevented many from entering the crypto space. The advent of smart-contract wallets has already made self-custody solutions safer, with fewer obstacles to the widespread adoption of decentralized apps.

About NUVO

NUVO, formerly known as Matrix, is a leading innovator in Web3 user experience.

NUVO's latest offering is the integration of BLS Wallet into the Metis ecosystem. BLS Wallet is an open-source account abstraction and signature aggregator wallet with social-key recovery, developed in partnership with Metis and side-by-side with the Ethereum Foundation. Its team also developed a privacy-first decentralized credentialing and identity framework that encourages user engagement and interaction. The framework is designed to provide a flexible and secure identity layer that goes beyond token governance, allowing users to earn credentials and reputation power through customizable actions and contributions.