Crypto Fans Literally Send Dogecoin to Space to Celebrate Elon Musk's 50th Birthday

Tesla CEO Elon Musk celebrated his 50th birthday on June 28, 2021 and several celebrities and fans around the world poured in their wishes on Twitter wishing the billionaire the best on his special day.

To commemorate the day, a group of fans decided to take things a notch higher to celebrate the entrepreneur's life and literally sent a physical replica coin of his favourite meme currency Dogecoin to space.

Reid Williamson and his friends banded together creating an exhilarating experience by nearly coming close to sending 'Dogecoin to the moon' with the help of technology such as GPS tracker, weather balloon, parachute, camera and a physical Dogecoin replica attached to it.

The team successfully launched Dogecoin to space and also landed it back to Earth and shared the video on their YouTube channel making it a thrilling and surreal experience. This has to be the first time a cryptocurrency is sent to space and Space X founder, Elon, would be proud of their ordeal.

However, sending Dogecoin to space wasn't an easy task as the team had to navigate through restricted airspace zones in several cities as flying any objects in the area would result in a collusion with airplanes and cause drastic consequences.

After doing a thorough research about how not to navigate their flying object in and around the restricted airspace zone, the team flew Dogecoin up in the air and showcased spectacular views of Doge enjoying its time up in the sun-kissed skies in a never-seen-before visual treat.

The video posted on YouTube read, ''I Sent A LITERAL Dogecoin To Space,'' and included that the team also hope to see Doge reach the $1 mark. ''In this video, we sent an actual Dogecoin into space using a weather balloon. Hopefully this video will help to push the goodest boy to $1.''

Doge at the time of publishing was trading at $0.25 and is down -1.02% in the days trade. Investors are hoping to see the coin touch the $1 milestone and reach 'to the moon'. The coin has spiraled downwards since the crypto market crash and is now slowly picking up steam.