Crypto Expert and International Consultant Dr Martin Hiesboeck Talks About Why Ethereum Is In Trouble

Dr Martin Hiesboeck, the Head of Research at UpHold Europe & Uphold Inc asset management company, is quite a rage in the Web3 world. Thanks to his 35 years of experience in finance and a strong foothold in crypto, his views always cater to great attention.

Dr Martin Hiesboeck enjoys a huge followership of more than 65k on Twitter. It includes many industries and corporate professionals who look up to his thoughts on daily chart movements.

Last month, Martin created waves in the industry when his views on Ethereum became the talk of media and crypto enthusiasts. While pointing toward the growing number of decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks that are happening on the Ethereum network, he mentioned that Ethereum is in trouble, and there is no quick way out that is visible.

"The entire idea of staking Ethereum was nonsense from the start, as we pointed out months before the first anticipated launch date for Merge last year." he said. Earlier in June, he issued a statement slamming Ethereum and its creator Vitalik Buterin for his erratic and emotional Tweets.

A few days back, Martin also shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation of Bitcoin and how it has to do with the ongoing geopolitical situation. Speaking to Time.com, he said, whether bitcoin holds above $20,000 has little to do with crypto itself, and more with the overall geopolitical and macroeconomic situation, which he does not believe will improve significantly in the short term. "The war in Ukraine, supply chain gluts, and inflation are by far the biggest worries," Hiesboeck said. "So far bitcoin hasn't exactly proven to be the inflation-proof safe haven it's biggest fans believed it to be."

Dr Martin Hiesboeck is a man of various skills. He has experience teaching at several universities in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tokyo, the United States and Europe. And if that is not it, there is a huge list if we talk about his career achievements. Furthermore, he holds the honour of being an advisor of the European Commission, the European Central Bank, several banks and monetary authorities of Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

In the past, Martin has been a trade representative of the Republic of Austria in Taiwan, a member of the European Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong and a Professor of economics and Assistant Lecturer at 4 universities.