Crypto Exchange Investors Will Launch NFT Trading Platform Adune.com

Adune, a one-stop platform for NFT trading, will launch on October 24. According to information released by Adune, the platform is founded by core members of well-known crypto exchanges and financial institutions, and the core team includes early members of MEXC, Huobi and a well-known financial institution. Currently, the platform is supported by several crypto exchange investors and NFT communities.

Adune provides a one-stop toolset and liquidity solutions for NFT assets, satisfying the need to create, manage and trade NFT assets. Brand owners, companies, and communities can issue NFTs by using the tools provided by Adune. What's more, staking and trading NFTs will allow users to win Token incentives.

"Although the crypto and NFT markets are bearish, Adune is confident of the NFT market, GameFi and Metaverse, and it holds a long-term view on them. NFT will be the new driving force of the crypto industry and fintech, as well as a stronger bridge to interconnect with traditional markets. " Said Lisa Chen, spokesperson of Adune operation company ADUNE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.

"Make NFT more popular." Lisa describes this as the vision of the Adune team. Unlike platforms such as Opensea, Looks Rare and Magic Eden, Adune adopts an architecture combining centralization and decentralization platforms, and it differentiates the application and network layers, to improve security and efficiency, and reduce transaction costs.

"Based on Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, etc., Adune focuses on the development of application layers such as transactions, Launchpad etc., hoping to bring better experience and make it easier for crypto freshers. " Said Bob Li, who is also one member in dozens of developers of Adune.

"In addition to attributes of commodity and identity, Adune will explore financial and digital assets. In the fields of NFT transaction engine, underlying technology of public chain, operation of brand project and Metaverse, Adune has carried out a layout for more than two years, and is also looking forward to build more in this field with more practitioners." Lisa said.

"There emerged a lot of after-mint rug pulls in the NFT market, which hurt investors' interest and their confidence in the market. Through Launchpad and other operational methods, Adune plans to help users to select quality projects with investment potential and long-term development plans." she said.

Freemen's World NFT is a series of Web3 characters issued by Adune. The Freemen are a group of people who live in the deep desert of an alien planet. They are native, tough, free and unyielding. People under the influences of epidemic, wars and high inflation are like the Freemen walking in the desert. Even if there is only a faint starlight to light the way ahead, the Freemen will contribute all their efforts to advance and survive.

Within a week of the official launch, Adune plans to issue the NFT collection named "Freemen's World" in the form of mystery boxes as the Genesis NFT of the platform. Each Freemen NFT can be exchanged into a certain number of Adune tokens, and holders can participate in the subsequent staking mining and transaction mining plans.