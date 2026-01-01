Crowd Lu Set to Make Singapore Indoor Stadium Debut with 'HeartBreakFast' Concert

From a modest performance at a Toast Box outlet in 2008 to headlining some of Singapore's most prominent venues, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu has steadily built a strong following in the city.

Over the years, his concerts have moved from the Esplanade Concert Hall in 2018 to the Esplanade Theatre in 2019 and later The Star Theatre in 2022.

The affable musician will now reach a new milestone when he performs at the 12,000-seat Singapore Indoor Stadium for the first time.

The upcoming show marks his largest concert in Singapore to date and is held in support of his latest album, HeartBreakFast, which was released in September 2025. The album features tracks such as the soothing Sleepless Night and the ironic All Fool's Day.

The concert is expected to weave together stories of urbanites drifting alone in a bustling metropolis, capturing emotions that range from nightly "heartbreak" to the hope and promise found in every "breakfast".

In this sense, Crowd Lu positions himself as a "heartbreak bartender", offering an evening filled with emotional and reflective songs.

The concert will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, located at 2 Stadium Walk, and is easily accessible via Stadium MRT station. The show is scheduled for January 10 at 8 pm. Tickets are priced between S$88 and S$248 and are available through Ticketmaster, either online at ticketmaster.sg or via its hotline at 6018-7645.