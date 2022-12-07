Cross-Border Marketing Communications Agency Eleven International Launches China Practice

Despite the concerns propagating throughout the marketing industry, with COVID-19 restrictions dampening prospects for marketers in China, the worst of it just might be over and brands are starting to take notice.

With reports of China beginning to ease lockdown restrictions, and mulling over the reopening of its borders - that follows Hong Kong's strategic reopening - marketers assessing their 2023 marketing budgets have one more reason to celebrate.

What followed in the U.S. and Europe, with pent-up consumer savings through the duration of the COVID-19 restrictions was an unprecedented rebound in consumption and spending post-pandemic. Recognizing this, marketers are likewise anticipating a boom in consumption among Chinese consumers, and an unprecedented opportunity for brands to be at the forefront of this demand.

Marketing and PR agencies like Eleven International, are doubling down ahead of this anticipation in the China market. Best known for its U.S. market communications and marketing practice that's supported or even kick started eight of the Top 100 "going overseas" tech companies from China, Eleven International itself is scaling. The agency today announced the launch of its China public relations practice.

According to the company, Eleven International's China PR services will be led by Linsheng Yang, previously of Tencent, GQ China and Zero Zero Robotics (the company best known for the selfie drone Hover Camera).

The PR agency aims to work with B2C and B2B technology startups, consumer lifestyle, hospitality and travel, medical industry, and fashion brands. More specifically, the company states that it's "looking to partner with Western companies looking to sell their products or scale their brand in the China market through paid social, WeChat self-media, digital press coverage, and more."

The global marketing and communications agency's notable clients span consumer technology, B2B companies, and crypto startups including Toshiba (appliances), Nreal AR glasses, TikTok for Business, BTSE, Babel Finance, and Sooho.io to name several.