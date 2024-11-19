Croatia vs Portugal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Croatia will face Portugal at the Poljud Stadium in Split on Monday in a crucial UEFA Nations League match, aiming to secure a spot in the knockout stages. A draw would suffice for Zlatko Dalic's side to advance as the group's runners-up. Their midweek loss to Scotland created a challenging scenario, as the Tartan Army took a narrow win at Hampden Park.

Petar Sucic's red card just before halftime complicated matters for Croatia, but they fought hard until the final whistle. A late strike from John McGinn sealed Scotland's win, leaving Croatia with seven points after five matches. Now, they must win on Monday to progress cleanly to the qualification.

Doe-or-Die for Croatia

For Croatia to advance, they must either beat Portugal or hope Poland secures a favorable outcome against Scotland. Croatia's superior head-to-head record over Poland works in their favor, and even if Scotland finishes with a better goal difference, Croatia could avoid automatic relegation with a draw or a Polish victory.

Portugal, meanwhile, approaches this match without pressure. Roberto Martinez used the midweek win against Poland to release some players back to their clubs. The commanding 5-1 win confirmed Portugal as group winners, with Cristiano Ronaldo playing a pivotal role in yet another inspired performance.

The Seleção has only lost points to Scotland in this group stage and will look to end the phase with a solid performance. Martinez will aim for a victory on Monday to maintain their momentum and keep the team in a positive mindset, especially with the challenge of an away match at Croatia.

When and Where

The Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia, on Nov 18 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 19).

How to Livestream

United States: The Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.