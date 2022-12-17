Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Play-Off Online from Anywhere

The Fifa World Cup 2022 draws to a close on Sunday. And it's time to find out who wins the largest sporting event of the year after one of the most remarkable four weeks in its history. But first, we need to pick which of the two semi-final losers will finish first and second.

While France and Argentina will fight it out for the trophy on Sunday, Croatia and Morocco will meet for the 3rd place play-off at the Khalifa International Stadium, -- Doha, Qatar on Saturday. Morocco will strive to become the first African nation to finish third in tournament history as Croatia looks to complete their campaign on a high note with a victory. Here's how to watch Croatia vs Morocco 2022 World Cup 3rd place play-off.

Fighting for Glory

The bronze medal or 3rd-place play-off matches are nearly always guaranteed to be entertaining because neither team has anything to lose and wants to leave the championship after the heartbreak of losing in the semi-final. However, it's still a match that holds immense importance as everyone wants to leave the tournament with a win.

Both Morocco and Croatia had an unstoppable run through the tournament before losing in the semifinals. Morocco and Croatia were both in Group F, with Croatia topping the table and Morocco placed in the second spot.

Even though Morocco has already secured the highest-ever finish for an African nation in the World Cup, BarÃ§a loanee Ez Abde and his teammates would undoubtedly prefer to cap off a wonderful month in Qatar with a top-three finish.

Also, after a lackluster showing against Argentina in the semi-final, Croatia will undoubtedly aim to play better and conclude the tournament in high spirits. They would also like to finish third and follow up on their second-place run in 2018 with yet another deep run against all odds.

Also, this match will hold a special place for Luca Modric, who is likely playing his last World Cup, and may be also the last international for his country.

Here's how to watch the Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match live.

When and Where

The Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium, -- Doha, Qatar, on December 17 (Saturday). The match starts at 18:00 pm local / 10:00 am ET / 15:00 pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST/ 02:00 am (December 18) AEDT.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be aired live on Globo TV.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. The match will also be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: Croatia vs Morocco 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.