Croatia vs Brazil Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Online from Anywhere

The Qatar World Cup is in its final stages with the quarterfinal matches about to begin. The first quarterfinal will be played between Brazil and Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday. Brazil comes into the quarterfinals after thrashing South Korea 4-1, while Croatia won against Poland in a tie-breaker.

Naturally, Brazil will start as the favorite in the quarterfinal given their current form. However, Croatia shouldn't be taken lightly as they are capable of beating even the strongest teams. Also, they have been the runner-up in the last edition of the World Cup. Here's how to watch the Croatia vs Brazil 2022 World Cup Quarterfinal match.

Countdown to the Semis

Brazil will try to extend their incredible 2022 World Cup run by defeating Croatia in the first quarterfinals. Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta all scored goals in Tite's team's surprising 4-1 victory over South Korea prior to the match. The Selecao appears to be the team to beat at 2018 World Cup, and Croatia has a significant obstacle on their way.

Croatia appeared to be going down to Japan in their Round of 16 match. Ivan Perisic, however, netted the equalizer to force a shootout using penalties. Croatia withstood the stress far better, emerging unhurt and clearing the way.

However, Brazil might be even stronger in Friday's matchup with the runners-up from 2018, as left-back Alex Sandro is expected to be available and the team will be near full strength following a number of injury issues.

Tough Match for Croatia

Croatia's midfield will be led by Madrid legend Luka Modric. Thus, it goes without saying that the majority of their chances will rest on Modric's performance tonight.

Modric led Croatia to an unusual World Cup Final four years ago, but he's no longer at his best, and that kind of performance appears pretty difficult right now, especially against a revitalized Brazil team that has been a formidable force since the World Cup began.

The greatest opportunity for Croatia may be to force another round of penalties, hoping that their superior possession will at least reduce the chances that Neymar and company will have to put their defense to the test. Zlatko Dalic's team will undoubtedly face a serious test in this, but weirder things have happened at a World Cup.

Here's how to watch the all-important Brazil vs Croatia 2022 World Cup Quarterfinal match.

When and Where

The Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be played at Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 9 (Friday). The match starts at 18:00 pm local / 10:00 am ET / 15:00 pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST/ 02:00 am (Dec 10) AEDT.

How to Live Stream

Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on television and also live streamed across the globe.

United States and Canada

United States: Fans in the United States can watch Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live on FOX network and FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Live streaming of the match will be on Vidgo, Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Canada: Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on CTV/TSN, TSN2. in Canada.

South America

Brazil: The Brazil vs Croatia 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on Globo TV.

Argentina: Fans in Argentina can watch Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on TyC Sports.

Mexico: Telivisa will broadcast Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match in Mexico.

Europe

UK: The BBC will broadcast the Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live in the United Kingdom. The BBC has signed a new agreement with the FIFA securing the shared exclusive rights for BBC and ITV that will allow fans to watch the match for free on television.

Rest of Europe: The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has signed a new deal with FIFA securing all exclusive media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Europe. The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe.

France: Fans can watch Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match live on Yle and beIN Sports. Fans can also watch the live stream of the match on the beIN Sports app.

Germany: The Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom in Germany.

Spain: Mediapro, RTVE will be airing the Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match in Spain. Live streaming of the match will be on RTVE app.

Italy: The Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live in Italy on RAI 1. The match can also be live-streamed on RAI's website and app.

Netherlands and Belgium: Fans in Belgium can watch the match on VRT, RTBF, while in Netherlands the it will be aired on NOS.

Portugal: The Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on RTP and the live streaming will be available on the RTP app.

Asia

India: The Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV. The match will be streamed on the JioCinema app in India.

Fans can watch Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription.

The entire Indian sub-continent can watch Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Singapore: The Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on StarHub's TV+ and IPTV platforms (Ch251 and Ch252); Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO (Ch141 and Ch142) and CAST. The match will also be aired free on Mediacorp's Channel 5. The Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be live-streamed on the meWATCH streaming service.

MENA Region: The Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on Al Jazeera across 23 regions and countries.

Thailand: The Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired on Klikdaily, while it will be live-streamed on Emtek.

South Korea: The match will be broadcast on SBS and KBS. Live streaming of the Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be available on the MBC app.

Oceania

Australia: Croatia vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal match will be aired live on SBS and SBS VICELAND in Australia. The gala will also be streamed online via SBS On Demand.