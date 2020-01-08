After the Golden Globes, it is time to check out the winners of Critics' Choice Awards 2020. The 25th annual awards ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in the Santa Monica Airport, California, on Sunday, January 12, at 7pm EST. The star-studded event will be hosted by American actor and singer Taye Diggs.

The annual awards ceremony will be telecast live on The CW this Sunday from 7pm EST to 10pm EST. People in the United States can watch the awards show live online through the official website of the broadcasting channel. Movie goers and drama lovers from other parts of the world will have to depend on social networking sites and media outlets to know the winners as The CW owns exclusive rights to air the awards ceremony.

Kristen Bell to receive #SeeHer Award

Award-winning actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur Kristen Bell will be receiving the fourth annual #SeeHer Award during the Critics' Choice Awards 2020. The Good Place actress will be honored for being the "authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape" by pushing the boundaries set on stereotypes and embodying the values set forth by the movement.

Check out the complete nomination list of Critics Choice Awards 2020:

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Best Director

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Sam Mendes – 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo

Robert De Niro – The Irishman as Frank Sheeran

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton

Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name as Rudy Ray Moore

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems as Howard Ratner

Best Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell as Billi Wang

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber

Lupita Nyong'o – Us as Adelaide Wilson / Red

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March

Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly

Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse as Thomas Wake

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI

Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa

Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers as Ramona Vega

Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March

Margot Robbie – Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell as Nai Nai

Best Young Actor/Actress

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

Best Acting Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Best Production Design

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Little Women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Best Hair and Makeup

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Visual Effects

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Best Animated Feature

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Action Movie

1917

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Comedy

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us

Best Foreign-Language Film

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Song

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Speechless – Aladdin

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

Best Score

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman's Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

D'Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Best Limited Series

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best Comedy Special