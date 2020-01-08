After the Golden Globes, it is time to check out the winners of Critics' Choice Awards 2020. The 25th annual awards ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in the Santa Monica Airport, California, on Sunday, January 12, at 7pm EST. The star-studded event will be hosted by American actor and singer Taye Diggs.
The annual awards ceremony will be telecast live on The CW this Sunday from 7pm EST to 10pm EST. People in the United States can watch the awards show live online through the official website of the broadcasting channel. Movie goers and drama lovers from other parts of the world will have to depend on social networking sites and media outlets to know the winners as The CW owns exclusive rights to air the awards ceremony.
Kristen Bell to receive #SeeHer Award
Award-winning actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur Kristen Bell will be receiving the fourth annual #SeeHer Award during the Critics' Choice Awards 2020. The Good Place actress will be honored for being the "authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape" by pushing the boundaries set on stereotypes and embodying the values set forth by the movement.
Check out the complete nomination list of Critics Choice Awards 2020:
Best Picture
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
Best Director
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory as Salvador Mallo
- Robert De Niro – The Irishman as Frank Sheeran
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Rick Dalton
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story as Charlie Barber
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name as Rudy Ray Moore
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems as Howard Ratner
Best Actress
- Awkwafina – The Farewell as Billi Wang
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet as Harriet Tubman
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story as Nicole Barber
- Lupita Nyong'o – Us as Adelaide Wilson / Red
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell as Megyn Kelly
- Renée Zellweger – Judy as Judy Garland
Best Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse as Thomas Wake
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI
- Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth
Best Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers as Ramona Vega
- Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell as Nai Nai
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
- Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
- Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
Best Acting Ensemble
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Knives Out
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Best Original Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Cinematography
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
- Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
- Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
Best Production Design
- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
- Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
Best Editing
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
- Yang Jinmo – Parasite
- Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
- Lee Smith – 1917
Best Costume Design
- Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day – Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
- Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
Best Hair and Makeup
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Judy
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Visual Effects
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
Best Animated Feature
- Abominable
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best Action Movie
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Comedy
- Booksmart
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Farewell
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
- Ad Astra
- Avengers: Endgame
- Midsommar
- Us
Best Foreign-Language Film
- Atlantics
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Song
- Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
- (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown – Frozen II
- Speechless – Aladdin
- Spirit – The Lion King
- Stand Up – Harriet
Best Score
- Michael Abels – Us
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Best Drama Series
- The Crown (Netflix)
- David Makes Man (OWN)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
- Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
- Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
- Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Best Comedy Series
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Mom (CBS)
- One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
- Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
- Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
- Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
- William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
- Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- D'Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
- Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)
- Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Best Limited Series
- Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Years and Years (HBO)
Best Movie Made for Television
- Brexit (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Guava Island (Amazon)
- Native Son (HBO)
- Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
- Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
- Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
- Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
- George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
- John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
- Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
- Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
- Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
Best Animated Series
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- Undone (Amazon)
Best Talk Show
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
Best Comedy Special
- Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
- Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)