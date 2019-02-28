Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed seismic researcher has been predicting possible earthquakes on his website 'Ditrianum' for the past few months. Interestingly, many of his predictions turned true and several conspiracy theorists assured that earthquake predictions by Hoogerbeets using a system named SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) are true to the core.

A few days ago, Hoogerbeets revealed that a critical planetary alignment will cause megaquakes measuring 8 in the Richter scale between February 24 and 26, 2019. However, no big seismic activities were detected and now, Hoogerbeets claims that earth is now out of the danger zone. The seismic researcher also added that earthquakes may hit the planet either on February 28 or March 1, due to a critical lunar geometry.

The earthquake researcher made it clear that the quakes which are going to hit the planet will measure 6 in the Richter scale.

"The critical geometry on the 24th did not trigger large seismic activity and it looks like we're out of that danger zone. Specific lunar geometry today could cause some seismic increase in the next two days, possibly into the 6 magnitude range," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

Hoogerbeets believe that planetary alignment has a crucial role in triggering quakes on the earth. As per Hoogerbeets, during these rare alignments, other planets and moon used to cause movements of tectonic plates on the earth, and it is resulting in quakes.

Even though Hoogerbeets used to make earthquake predictions continuously, experts have always dismissed his claims stating that no technology is capable of predicting earthquakes with precision.

"We can't predict or forecast earthquakes. Sometimes before a large earthquake, you'll have a foreshock or two, but we don't know they're foreshocks until the big one happens," said John Bellini, a geophysicist at the US Geological Survey, Express.co.uk reports.

However, a section of apocalypse mongers believes that the increase in seismic activities is the result of the gravitational pull exerted by a rogue space body named Planet Nine which might be lurking in the edge of the solar system.