Critical Infrastructure Market to Reach $179.3 Billion by 2027 – A Look at Top 5 CIP Players Across Different Regions

According to the recent reports, the global critical infrastructure protection market is all set to reach $179.3 billion by 2027, from $122.1 billion in the year 2020. At this juncture, the US CIP market is estimated at $33.1 billion, while the sector is forecast to reach $37.8 billion by 2027 in China.

Critical infrastructure market is also steadily growing in countries like Japan, Canada, Germany and India. Here is a list of companies that emerged as leading critical infrastructure players in different parts of the world:

Bae Systems

A British multinational company operating in the critical infrastructure from a long time, Bae Systems is the largest contractor in Europe. It delivers a full range of products and services, especially in the defense sector.

The company has built great reputation with its information technology solutions and advanced electronics to emerge as an industry leader in the United Kingdom. Bae System's sales amounted to $11.9 billion in 2020. Some of the products of Bae Systems are:

GPS Products

Intelligence Autonomous Systems R&D

Future Radar

Teledyne Technologies

Headquartered in the United States, Flir Systems is well-known for designing, developing and manufacturing technologies with great innovation. It's thermal imaging, video analytics and detection systems are advanced and cater to various industrial and commercial markets in the critical infrastructure space. The company promotes efficiency in the CIP operations, saving lives and properties. Flir systems was recently acquired by Teledyne Technologies. Some of the firms by Teledyne Technologies are:

Teledyne Advanced Pollution Instrumentation

Teledyne Analytical Instruments

Teledyne Defence & Space

Teledyne Imaging Sensors

ACSG Corp

Focused on building analytics software and tools to protect the critical infrastructure, India-based ACSG Corp has come up with various advanced technological solutions in the CIP space. The company intends to enhance the efficiency of the operations and eliminate the loopholes beforehand for a greater productivity. It helps enterprises operating in the critical infrastructure paradigm to ensure the protection of safety systems, networks and other vital assets. ACSG Corp is backed by a huge R&D (Research and development) wing that drives innovation to come up with comprehensive solutions for the new-age problems. ACSG Corp's products include:

GIS (Geographic Information System)

IVA (Instant Visualization Analytics)

Genetec

Operating in the critical infrastructure space from the last 24 years, Genetec serves customers across 159 countries. Based in Canada, the company uses technology to effectively protect and support business processes. It has been customizing products as per the needs of the companies, helping the clients to mitigate their privacy and security risks. Genetec's security solutions enable enterprises to deploy new systems and applications in a comprehensive manner.

Genetec Mission Control

Omnicast

Genetic Citigraf

Fujitsu

Fujitsu demonstrates its technological prowess through new methodologies and concepts. Based in Japan, the company enables digital transformation to use tested technological services and solutions to ensure build-up of effective security channels. It enables the organizations in the critical infrastructure sector to thwart any attempts to penetrate through their system or create malfunctions, thereby ensuring the creation of several layers of protection. Here are some of the celebrated products of Fujitsu: