Online socialist Carlos Maza, known for his leftist ideology, often being critical of the rich in his YouTube videos and tweets, has found himself cornered this time for his rich and luxurious lifestyle.

Maza describes himself in YouTube as one who makes "videos about how to understand the media, propaganda, and the weird language people use to trick us into believing bullshit."

He is often described as "couchwarrior" and one remark said, "That's the thing! People, like our Fig Carlos, are the caochwarriors: real fight -> he doesn't know what it is. He is privileged as hell and has no idea, with what Kind of danger he plays with...[sic]" soon after his post advocating to 'humiliate' the far right. He has over 150,000 followers on Twitter and YouTube combined.

Tweets defending Carlos's views have also been on many of his posts like one quoted Russel Brand: "When I was poor and complained about inequality they said I was bitter; now that I'm rich and I complain about inequality they say I'm a hypocrite. I'm beginning to think they just don't want to talk about inequality."

An article described how Maza lives a luxurious life while slamming the rich. It reports his wealthy family background, that he owns luxury yacht and a $11 million mansion among others. Further elaborating how Carlos's mother Vivian Maza got engaged to Scott Scherr, founder of Ultimate Software, a Florida-based company where Vivian worked since 1990 as an office manager.

Anticipatory move

However, anticipating the article, in order to "get ahead of it," he posted that he has got a life of 'tremendous privilege without worrying about the rent or health insurance' and he uses such privilege to advocating for a system that shift power from the wealthy to the working class, even if it affects his family as it was the right thing to do.

He also elaborates about his parents splitting, and says that he has grown up seeing two different economic classes. Adding that he independently bankrolled his YouTube channel indeed by Patreon supporters and a monthly $10 contribution of his mom.

Further describing that he would depend on his family as a 'safety net,' the article reported that Maza's friends revealed how his family helps pay for his "chic East Village pad" that was just one bedroom costing more than $3,000 a month. Maza claims that he serves content to over 700 patrons, earning him $2, $5, and $10 per supporter.

Dumb Thing



A day after the article on his luxurious life was published he tweeted: "Surrender your ego. You can't debunk every dumb thing people say about you. And squirming makes it worse. Just gotta ride it out and distract yourself with stupid memes until it blows over."

Twitter Blocked:

The journalist Jon Levine, who wrote the article on Maza tweeted on Sunday that he was locked out his twitter account because he reported on Maza. However, twitter told him that it was an error, he added after he got the access back.