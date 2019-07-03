The five-time Ballon d'Or winner football star Cristiano Ronaldo has made a visit to Singapore on Tuesday, July 2. He is expected to visit Our Tampines Hub on Wednesday and then at least one Singapore school the following day.

The Juventus forward has been on a holiday since ending of a hectic season during which he helped the Italian club to secure their eighth straight Serie A title. The captain of the Portugal football team also led his country to the inaugural Nations League crown.

But it is not his first visit to the Republic as in 2013 one of the top goal scorers of international football was invited by the billionaire Peter Lim to support the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship, which provides financial aid for needy emerging student-athletes. Even in 2017, he met the Lim's daughter Kim after she gave birth to a boy.

On Tuesday, he posted a picture on a social media platform that showed he was getting ready for the trip of this week while stating: "Let's go guys."

Recently the 34-year-old former Real Madrid legend, has taken to the streets of Portugal to show off his brand new supercar, dubbed the 'McLaren Senna,' which is the latest showpiece McLaren model has been made as a tribute to the late Formula One legend Ayrton Senna.

However, it should be noted that Juventus will also come to the Republic for the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC) between July 20 and 21.