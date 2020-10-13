Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19. The Juventus striker is feeling well and has not been witnessing any symptoms but he is currently self-isolating. Ronaldo will not play in Portugal's match against Sweden.

The remaining of the Portugal team have got negative results and are available for selection, as per reports. The Football Federation of Portugal mentioned in a statement, " Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19

The statement further mentioned that after Ronaldo tested positive the rest of the players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning and are available for training. Portugal is going to take on Sweden in the Nations League on Wednesday night.

They are going to play the match after staying on the top of Group C having won two of their opening fixtures and drawing the other against France. Sweden, on the other hand, have lost all of the three matches they have played and are at the rock bottom without a point. Ronaldo played for his nation in the last two matches against Spain and France.