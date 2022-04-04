A Criminal Given Lenient Sentence by Ketanji Brown Jackson Returns as Child Rapist; Nomination Debate Thickens

With the police nabbing a child rapist who was given a lenient sentence by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for another offence, the controversy over her nomination to the Supreme Court has thickened further.

A large number of Jackson's critics have taken to social media stating that this was just the beginning of surfacing of criminal cases by the offenders wherein she had doled out lenient sentences.

The most infamous being the cases of child pornography wherein Jackson sentenced offenders to less prison time not just than the recommended time by prosecution but also less than what had been laid down in the sentencing guidelines.

Outdated Guidelines, No Justification SaySenators

Her justification over the guidelines being outdated has not gone down well with some of the senior senators who have pointed out that under "no circumstances" a judge can dole out lenient sentence to the offenders in child pornography cases.

There are speculations that the nabbing of the child rapist is just one case and that there would be many more cases wherein the offenders sentenced leniently by Judge Jackson would strike again.

It is noteworthy that some senior senators are openly opposing the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court by US President Joe Biden alleging a close connect between the nominee and the "dark money" group.

Replying to @KristinaKayeH a twitter user stated, "There's nothing racist about being disgusted that Ketanji Brown Jackson isn't in prison as a cos conspirator for knowingly enabling deviant, scum sucking, perverted pedophiles to keep victimizing children. She's just as much a pedophile for condoning it as a judge."

Another user wrote, "GOP Sen. Roy Blunt announces he will oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination, says it will be a 'high point' for US to see her on the court. He voted for Kavanaugh and Barrett but he doesn't like Brown's judicial philosophy? BOLLOCKS!!"