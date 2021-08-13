Creepy Website Lets Users Digitally Undress Women with Deepfake Technology

A creepy website lets its users digitally undress women with the help of deepfake technology. Within a year of its launch, the website garnered the attention of many men across the world. It received over 38 million hits this year with five million unique visitors in June, according to reports.

The website attracts users to its site by letting them create fake photos every two hours. A user can upgrade his account and digitally undress more women faster through a monthly subscription. The subscription fee can be paid in cryptocurrency.

However, the website does not save the modified photos, but it rewards its users with posters when they share the links of deep fakes. Depending on the number of clicks they garnered on their links, the users will be allowed to nudify more pictures faster.

All About This Creepy Website

The website has a star-shaped company logo with an eye in the middle. A statement on the site claims that it aims at making all men's dreams come true. The website also stated it is a state-of-the-art Al model developed through research and millions of data points. The slogan for it read: "We seek truth, we strip fakes, we deny lies".

The website had accounts on various social networking platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. Twitter has suspended its account and Facebook blocked all details about the site, including the URL, from its platform. It is an AI-leveraged nudifier, according to its suspended Twitter account.

It's unknown who is behind the site, riddled with spelling and syntax errors, just as it's unclear where they are based, reported The Huffington Post.

Last month, the US was the site's leading source of traffic, followed by Thailand, Taiwan, Germany, and China. Now-deleted Medium posts demonstrating how to use the site featured before-and-after pictures of Asian women exclusively, the report added.

Expert opinion

The technology used by this website to nudify images is readily available in open source libraries and published papers, according to Roy Azoulay, CEO, and founder of Serelay, a firm that verifies photo and video assets.

"There is very little that can be done in the way of protection or keeping this technology out of the hands of malicious users," Azoulay told Daily Mail.