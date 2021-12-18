Creep Sexually Assaults Woman at Knife-Point in an NYC elevator; Caught on Camera

A creep was caught on camera sexually assaulting a woman and then trying to rob her inside an elevator in NYC. According to police, the horrifying incident took place inside the elevator of an apartment building at 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Queens on Friday, December 17.

According to the New York Post, police reported that the suspect followed the 51-year-old victim into the elevator of the said building around 12 pm on Friday. He got out of the lift, only to return moments later, wielding a knife, and threatened the woman inside the lift. The identity of the victim is not clear at the moment.

NYPD released the surveillance footage of the incident which showed the frightened woman in a white coat, dumping the stuff from her bag onto the elevator floor, as the suspect held a knife over her. She then removed her coat before pushing the attacker out of the elevator.

The attacker tried to 'search the victim's body'

According to police, even after the victim complied with the attacker's demand and emptied all of her belongings on the elevator floor, he tried to 'search her body for additional property.' He then pulled her pants down and sexually assaulted her. The woman, however, fought back bravely and managed to shove the attacker out of the elevator.

The attacker then ran off through a stairwell. According to the police, he did not steal any of the victim's belongings. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment by the first responders. She was reported to be in a stable condition.

NYPD is seeking public's help to identify the suspect

NYPD released the footage and a surveillance image of the suspect to try and identify him. He is described as 6'0'', bald, around 55 to 60 years old. He donned a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, and a multicolored gaiter over his face. The police are seeking the public's help to identify the suspect. Anyone with any information leading up to an arrest is requested to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).