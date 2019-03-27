Creativity will be the heart of whatever shape mixed reality takes in the coming years, said Bryan Lamkin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media, who leads Adobe's Creative Cloud and Document Cloud businesses across the world.

Speaking to IANS at the Adobe Summit 2019, one of the largest digital experience gatherings in the world bringing together some 15,000 participants this year, Lamkin said that mixed reality will look very different even a year from now.

Explaining the challenges and the way forward amidst the unpredictability of the technology, Lamkin said that for Adobe the issue with augmented reality is how do you compose the experience and leverage content from Illustrator and Photoshop.

The tech giant top man said Adobe's recent acquisition of Allegorithmic, a leader in 3D editing and developer of substance range of software tools was a step in that direction.

Lamkin said that one of the early successes in the commercial realm will be in lending digital services with retail experience but he felt that creativity will remain at its centre.

"Some of the most impressionable AR (Augmented Reality) experiences are delivered by artists who learn how to program. They produce stunning AR artwork. Whatever gets delivered, creativity will be at the heart of it," he said.

Giving a glimpse of improvements across multiple platforms from mobiles to tablets, he said there are going to be enhancements in the experiences both in the creative cloud and business cloud. Adobe is bringing more professional experience in Photoshop and Lightroom on a tablet.

One of these is project Gemini, the painting app that will integrate seamlessly with photoshop workflow. "We are putting a lot of investment on the image," he said.

On the document side, he said there is a lot to be done to make PDF a better citizen and a lot of engineers are right now focused on addressing the issue. He said he gets frustrated at not being able to scale PDF to make it more responsive to needs, a concern he shares with 150 million other people.