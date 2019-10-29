Miley Cyrus has never taken trolls or memes of herself seriously. She is a sport and has remained a sport since forever. The singer who rose to fame through her Disney flick, "Hannah Montana" has come a long way. Miley is one superstar who loves humor and has a sense of it that is praiseworthy. She recently set the Internet on fire by sharing some pictures of her fans who recreated the singer's famous outfits.

Some of Miley's fans never want to miss the opportunity to impress her and they've gone the extra mile and have definitely amazed the superstar. These pictures were shared by the "Don't Call Me Angel" singer and they are worth the attention they're getting. Have a look at some of these pictures!

The last time Miley's sense of humour garnered attention from her fans is when she shared a hilarious video (this was edited and obviously fake) of Kylie auditioning for the reality show "The Voice". Kylie is seen singing her signature "Rise and Shine" while the judges are amazed watching her performance.

Recently, Miley Ray Cyrus was spotted with her boyfriend Cody Simpson and their bunch of friends who were all checking out the Halloween Horror Night. The couple and their friends headed to have Mexican Chow at Casa Vega. When it was time to clear the bill, Cody was sweet enough to pay for his buddies and his girlfriend. After Miley's split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, she has moved on from the past and has been dating Cody Simpson.

According to an article published in TMZ, the couple was also seen passionately making out before leaving. Post this, Miley, Cody and their group of friends headed out to the Universal City. The "Wrecking ball' singer was wearing a cop costume which was beyond sexy and her boyfriend Cody opted for a casual look that night. He paired his black t-shirt with blue jeans and these he complimented by wearing a cap. The star-couple was also seen posing for pictures along with their pals.