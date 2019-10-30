October is that time of the year when all spooky thoughts and ideas are properly dealt with. The entire month usually has a series of events for celebrities to showcase their creativity as Halloween parties take place where they wear the costumes of their choice in the spookiest manner they can come up with.

Halloween ideas some of the famous personalities have come up with, are commendable and worthy of the praise and attention they are garnering. This year, the number of star-studded Halloween parties have increased when compared to the previous years. Halloween has been celebrated for the longest time period in 2019.

Here's a list of the incredible Halloween costumes Hollywood celebrities were dressed in 2019.

Demi Lovato was slaying in two different Halloween costumes. One being Casula Marie Antoinette for which she wore a Victorian-era dress and the other being Sexy Pennywise. Nina Dobrev was seen sporting the look of Billie Eilish. She also complimented the look by creating an ocean eye infection look. The "Now or Never" singer, Halsey, recreated an amazing look of the American singer Marilyn Manson. She definitely is slaying in this outfit! Another costume the singer was spotted in was based on the 70's singer Cher's looks. Lisa Rina who is best known for her role as Billie Reed on NBC's daily soap opera " Days of Our Lives" looked like a doppelgänger of Jennifer Lopez at the Casamigos Halloween party.

The actress and model Molly Sims, looked beautiful in her pink Jeannie outfit! She attended the Casamigos Halloween party.

Kourtney Kardashian metamorphosed into Ariana Grande by wearing the signature high ponytail and wore hair clips.

Now, have a look at some crazy 2018 Halloween looks: