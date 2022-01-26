Crazy Video Shows McDonald's Guard Punching a Woman in the Face Before Dragging her Across the Floor [Watch]

A woman was physically assaulted by a McDonald's guard in York on Saturday, January 22. The incident was captured on the camera. The woman was punched in the face and dragged along the floor by a security guard. Onlookers seemed to stand by and do nothing to save the woman in the disturbing incident that took place at Blake Street in York around 6.30 pm.

According to The Sun, the woman collapsed on the ground after being struck by the security guard dressed in a high-vis jacket. The video showed the security guard asking the woman to leave pointing towards the exit before saying 'see you later' and hurling her across the floor.

The woman, who was lying on the floor, tried to kick the guard, who then held her legs and dragged her across the floor as witnesses stood laughing. More details about the incident are not known at the moment. The identities of the woman involved and the security guard are not clear.

'A woman in her 30s was arrested'

According to a North Yorkshire Police spokesman, around 6.30 pm on Saturday, staff at McDonald's contacted police to ask for assistance with a customer. "A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released pending further investigation. A man in his 20s is also attending a police station today as a voluntary attendee in relation to the same incident," the spokesman said in a statement.

A McDonald's spokesperson noted that the fast-food giant has a 'zero-tolerance policy' towards 'violence or abuse.' The spokesperson further added that the guard involved in the incident works for an external security company and was taken off duty.

Officers are now requesting anyone who has footage of the incident or witnessed the incident to come forward. "If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," a statement said.