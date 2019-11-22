Jon M Chu, director of the blockbuster American rom-com 'Crazy Rich Asians', admits to being a fan of former Disney star Brenda Song, after she was allegedly denied to audition on the grounds of being 'not Asian enough'.

Song was heartbroken after getting rejected



The director's reaction came soon after, the interview in which Song revealed how she was denied the audition for Crazy Rich Asians, the rom-com based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan. Sharing her experience, the 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' star said that she never got to read the script of the story as her team was told by the makers that she was not 'Asian enough' for any role. The actress went on to add that this incident broke her heart.

"I said, 'This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian American, and I can't even audition for it? I've auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you're not going to let me do it? You're going to fault me for having worked my whole life?' I was like, 'Where do I fit?'," the star said who also featured in Disney Channel's 'The Suite Life on Deck.'

John M Chu's reaction to allegations

In a series of tweets, while responding to the allegations, Chu denied such allegations and stated that he is a fan of the actress and is disappointed to hear rumours of this kind. As the controversy gained momentum, Chu tweeted an old post related to the auditioning phase of movie: "One of my favorite memories of making #CrazyRichAsians was when we opened the auditions to anyone in the world with our open call. We watched hundreds &hundreds of videos from very talented people from all around the world. Made us tear up many times."

Revealing that the rejection impacted her deeply, Song said: "I got myself together and said, 'Brenda, there is only one you, and you can't change who you are. You can't change your past. I am so grateful for every job that I've done. All I can do is continue to put good auditions out there, do the best that I can — that's all I can ask for," said Song daughter of Thai-Hmong parents.

The film starred Constance Wu and Henry Golding in the leading roles along with Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh. It is reported that a sequel, China Rich Girlfriend, is already in the making.