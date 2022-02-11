Crazy Cats launches its exclusive NFT project guaranteed to amaze all.

With attractive giveaways and offers, the project will be open for public minting soon.

There's no denying the fact that cryptocurrency based on blockchain and DeFi technology is revolutionizing the world at a lightning speed. Many entities are coming up with innovative ideas that are not only bringing about a drastic change around the NFT space but also serve best services and offer exclusive features which are an absolute delight for crypto enthusiasts. One such prime platform which is going to debut shortly is Crazy Cats, which is a collection of 7,777 unique NFTs categorized by level of rarity and generated with hundreds of elements. The idea behind it is to build a fully community driven NFT project, which would prove to be a lucrative proposition for users. Crazy Cats are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on an interplanetary file system (IPFS).

Users will possess exclusive digital ownership of Crazy Cats which are going to take over the blockchain industry in a big way, say the creators of this unique project. The soon to soon-to-be launched NFT bonanza is the brainchild of three Web3 enthusiasts named Karl, who is the co-founder and the owner of a 3D artist agency and has also worked for Rockstar, Boris, who is also the co-founder, having worked for Blockchain Solidity Dev and Atari and Lorem, who is an artist having vast experience working for a famous VTC app, a well known black and white biscuit brand and

multiple Hollywood movies. The trio are super confident of the project making its mark once it opens up for the public. The market is already abuzz with its users ready to pounce once the minting starts.

Co-founder Boris says that the popularity of NFTs has been on an all time high and users are extremely confident of its future and the growing number of NFT projects that are getting introduced is proof of it. The Crazy Cat team is confident that it will build a strong community which will take over the digital world and Metaverse on a large scale. The initial sale will get the users randomly selected NFTs that would be delivered to their wallet or OpenSea accounts.