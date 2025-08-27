Cracker Barrel Brings Back Old Logo Following Social Media Backlash

Uncle Herschel is returning to the Cracker Barrel chair as the country-themed restaurant chain is bringing back the old logo following social media backlash. The company released a statement on Tuesday (August 26) apologizing to the fans who were disappointed after seeing the new logo.

Cracker Barrel thanked the guests for sharing their voices and showing their love. The firm said, in its post on X (formerly X), that it is scrapping the new logo and bringing back the "Old Timer". It also promised to offer "delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality" to its guests who are like family.

Here is the Complete Statement:

We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away, and our "Old Timer" will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it's always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.

The post captured the attention of thousands of its followers, who welcomed the company's decision. The firm also updated the page with the old logo, featuring Uncle Hersche, an overall-clad man, leaning against a barrel sitting in a rolling chair.

"Congratulations, Cracker Barrel, on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck in the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!" US President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also responded to the company's decision to bring back its old logo.

"President Trump has unmatched business instincts and an uncanny ability to understand what the American people want. Cracker Barrel is a great American company, and they made a great decision to Trust in Trump," Leavitt wrote.

The US restaurant chain, which has been serving guests for 56 years with its unique southern-style cooking, witnessed a social media protest after it changed its logo, as part of a corporate rebrand. The new logo featured the chain's name without the picture of Uncle Hersche leaning against the barrel.

Several of its fans, including President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr, shared their disappointments online, while a few threatened to boycott the chain if the logo is not changed.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars' worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again," President Trump wrote on social media.