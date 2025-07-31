Crackdown on Illegal Rides: 12 Motorists Booked for Unauthorized Private-Hire Services in Singapore

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that during an enforcement operation last week, 12 drivers were found to be offering unlawful private-hire services.

Illegal cross-border services and unlicensed point-to-point transportation are examples of such services.

On Tuesday, July 29, the LTA reported that four of these drivers had been arrested close to Punggol Road and Turf Club Avenue and all the cars were seized.

For the benefit of licensed drivers' interests and passenger safety, the LTA announced that it is stepping up enforcement against these unlawful services. It will follow up on tips from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and patrol on a regular basis.

All drivers must possess a Public Service Vehicle License in order to provide taxi or private-hire car services in this area. Taxis registered in Malaysia are also required to possess an Asean Public Service Vehicle Permit.

The LTA cautioned the public against using illegal private ride-hailing services because the drivers might not be properly licensed or insured to protect their passengers in the event of an accident.

LTA said, "Your journey may be disrupted if the illegal service you're using is caught in our enforcement ops."

Since 2022, 116 drivers have been apprehended using foreign-registered vehicles to conduct illegal cross-border passenger transport services. Those who have been charged and found guilty face penalties such as forfeiture of their vehicles and fines of up to S$2,600.

If found guilty of offering unlawful ride-hailing services, the maximum penalty could be up to S$3,000 in fines, up to six months in jail, or both.

Additionally, their cars might be seized and forfeited.

The public can use the LTA's OneMotoring website to fill out an online form to report unlawful ride-hailing services.