CowboyZombies Brings a New Zombie Game, Unlike Any Other on the Market

Zombies are among the most popular iconic monsters, whether we are talking about horror movies or horror games. That is what makes zombie games so fun, whether you are running away from these monsters, or are actively hunting them.

Cowboy Zombies brings you a new opportunity to experience the latter, and in a unique new way, using blockchain technology.

What is Cowboy Zombies All About?

As the name suggests, Cowboy Zombies is a new blockchain-based game that pitches cowboys and cowgirls against zombies. The game was inspired by the popular TV show The Walking Dead, as well as a horror co-op game, Left 4 Dead. It is set in the 1970s, where cowboys ride on horseback, tend to their cattle, like in the days of the old wild west.

Life seems idyllic, peaceful, with a bit of adventure here and there in the form of hunting deer, chasing criminals, collecting bounties, and getting prizes. It is a combination of reckless and careless, the way it has been for centuries in this part of the world. However, this all changes with a sudden zombie attack, where cowboys and cowgirls have to defend themselves using guns and knives to fight.

The zombie attack and their aggressive hunger for fresh meat take everyone by surprise, but you are ready. There are 4 types of zombies to fight in the game, as well as 5 ranks among cowboys/cowgirls with many shooting skills, different kinds of guns, and alike.

Now, you might be familiar with the fact that blockchain-based games typically use the play-to-earn system to incentivize their users to play and earn rewards along the way. This game is slightly different, as it uses a system called Shoot-to-Earn.

It also differs from many other games thanks to the fact that it employed 7 top-notch designers from all over the world to create characters and sceneries and to do it in a professional, top-quality way.

What do You Need to Know About the Project

The project, CowboyZombies, is rather complex, but it shows a lot of promise. It will be based on smart contracts, and a lot of its activity will revolve around NFTs or non-fungible tokens. The project has already had a smart contract audit, established its presence on social media, it created its own website and more.

Now, however, it is in the process of preparing its PreSale, which is expected to take place of DxSale in early October of this year. After that, the project will aim to achieve major exchange listings, and it will start launching its zombie and cowboy/cowgirl NFTs.

Next year, it will seek to introduce new CowboyZombies NFT characters, launch NFT farming, and even expand its development team. Finally, after that, it will seek to step up its marketing efforts until it becomes well-known around the world.

All in all, CowboyZombies is a unique game that has a lot of promise, and it comes with a unique approach. Its community is already looking forward to all the new developments that will take place over the next few months, including the launch of a mobile version of the game. And, of course, there are always the possibilities that NFTs bring as digital collectibles.

If you are interested in this sort of thing â€” gaming, cowboys, zombies, or NFTs â€” this is a project to keep an eye out for and follow its development.