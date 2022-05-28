Coward Uvalde Cops Did Nothing For An Hour Until 19 Kids Died Inside Classroom, Top Official Makes Shameful Confession

At least 19 cops were standing outside the Robb Elementary School doing for more than an hour while the shooting was underway, revealed the Texas Director of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw. He admitted that the police made the wrong decision of not entering the classroom which led to the death of 21 people including 19 children.

Uvalde School District Police Department Pete Arredondo believed that all kids in the classroom had already died as the gunman entered the room, he revealed.

Children Called 911 Multiple Times But Police Did Nothing

The director called it a big mistake and stated that continuous 911 calls were made from inside the school while cops waited outside for more than an hour.

The kids who were alive and trapped phoned for help seven times unaware that police were outside.

Police Committed A Big Mistake

'The incident commander thought at that time there were no more children at risk. Obviously, there were children that were at risk. But clearly, in hindsight, it was the wrong decision," he said during a press conference on Friday.

Texas Department of Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez that during the Robb Elementary shooting, officers hung back after the gunman opened fire because they didn't want to get shot themselves.

'In the active shooter situation, you want to stop the killing, you want to preserve life. But also one thing that, of course, the American people need to understand is that officers are making entry into this building. They do not know where the gunman is. They are hearing gunshots. They are receiving gunshots,' he said, according to Daily Mail.



Experts have also called the police decision extremely disappointing and stated that they should have never made such a decision.

If the police had responded earlier, at least the lives of two kids who died on their way to the hospital could have been saved.

Parents Had Revealed That Police Did Nothing To Save Their Children

It came after a revelation that Uvalde police handcuffed parents who were outside the Robb Elementary school during the shooting on Tuesday. Parents were urging armed officers to storm the school and stop the gunman from firing. But the police pepper-sprayed and handcuffed the parents pointing out that they were intervening in an active investigation.

One of the parents revealed that police were just standing outside the fence and were doing nothing to stop the Robb Elementary gunman from killing innocent children. They pointed out that police didn't make effort to go inside the school.