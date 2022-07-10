COVID Computer Virus: Experts Warn Russia Could Target Phones, Laptops And Infect Millions Of Westerners' Devices With New Malware

Russia could launch a new malware attack against the West as experts have warned that Moscow could release "Covid for computers" to attack phones and laptops through porn sites.

The malware, which experts claim Russia has been working on over the last two decades, could have the potential to infect millions of UK devices. Russia's spy agencies the FSB and GRU are poised to unleash a wave of cyberattacks, according to Daily Star.

Russia has developed a method that will disable laptops and personal mobiles in the UK. FSB and military agents have worked for more than two decades to figure out the weaknesses in Britain's cyberspaces, according to a former spy.

"One-click on an enticing video is enough to introduce malware into your computer or mobile. The advice for safe cybersex is the same as for real sex - use protection," the spy told the Sunday Mirror.

More to follow