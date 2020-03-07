The influential pro-Israel lobby group, American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) conference took place in Washington, from March 1-3. Several prominent officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, participated in the conference. Two officials who participated in the conference were tested positive for Coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday, AFP reported.

AIPAC attendees test positive for coronavirus

In emails to attendees, speakers and congressional offices, the AIPAC informed that the infected pair had travelled to the capital, from New York. On March 4, the group had informed that a group of attendees had come in contact with someone infected with coronavirus in New York, although it wasn't confirmed then, whether they had contracted the deadly virus.

The event was attended by several lawmakers, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who has been tasked by President Donald Trump, to deal with USA's coronavirus crisis. More than 10,000 people are reported to have travelled to the conference, which witnesses the participation of several prominent lawmakers.

On Friday, AIPAC circulated a statement attributing Washington health authorities, which said that "there is no identified risk to conference attendees at this time". All the attendees have been advised to follow the "well-established prevention tips like staying home if sick and calling ahead to a health provider if experiencing symptoms".

Coronavirus in New York

On Friday, 22 new coronavirus cases were reported in New York, taking the total tally to 44. Majority of the newly reported cases comprise cluster cases in Westchester County, situated north of New York City.

Coronavirus in the USA

As on March 7, the USA has reported a total of 335 coronavirus cases, along with 17 fatalities. The global coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 on Saturday. 102,242 cases along with 3,497 fatalities have been reported in 92 countries till now, the majority of which have been reported in mainland China, where the disease originated last year.